Rana Daggubati pulls off uno-reverse on KJo, grills him over rapid fire

Rana, whose show is titled 'The Rana Connection', attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents' where he shared the stage with KJo.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 19th March 2024 4:01 pm IST
Actor Rana Daggubati and Karan Johar.

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati is getting his own talk show, directly in competition with that of Karan Johar, who presented his Magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ in Hindi territory.

The actor engaged in a quick game of rapid fire and roasted KJo a fair bit as he asked which of his kids is his favorite.

When KJo asked, “You mean between Yash and Roohi?” Rana said, “No between Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.”

Karan did a bit of “mental mathematics” and took Alia’s name as a safe option.

Rana also asked about one tip from KJo, as a host to which KJo said: “Just get the guests on the show. Once that happens, you have their dates available and their staff not on your nerves, you’re in a good place.”

‘The Rana Connection’ will soon drop on Prime Video.

