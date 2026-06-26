Rana, Prabhas leave fans guessing about Baahubali 3

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali is once again trending online, and this time the reason is a viral moment from the new Netflix documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer. The documentary gives fans a close look at the making, memories, and legacy of the blockbuster franchise.

Is Baahubali 3 really happening?

The biggest talking point from the documentary is a fun conversation between Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, and Anushka Shetty. During the discussion, Rana says that he does not know if he should say it publicly, but there will be more Baahubali.

Soon after that, Prabhas smiles and shows three fingers. This small gesture has made fans believe that Baahubali 3 may be under discussion. The scene ends with the message, “And the legacy continues,” which added more excitement.

BAAHUBALI-3… The hints dropped by @RanaDaggubati , #Prabhas, and #Anushka about Baahubali 3 are truly exciting and have set fans buzzing. This is such incredible news! @BaahubaliMovie wasn't just a blockbuster—it redefined Indian cinema and raised the bar for storytelling,… pic.twitter.com/EDmigdNkJb — Premalatha_M (@MPremalatha4u) June 26, 2026

Fans react to Baahubali 3 hint

Soon after the clip went viral, social media was filled with posts about Baahubali 3. Many fans called it an unofficial confirmation, while others said the makers may be teasing another project from the Baahubali universe.

However, there is still no official announcement from SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, or the production team about Baahubali 3. So, fans may have to wait for a clear update from the makers.

Why Baahubali is special for Indian cinema

Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017. The franchise changed the scale of Indian cinema with its grand visuals, strong emotions, powerful characters, and massive box office success.

The films also made Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty household names across India.

What can happen next?

For now, Baahubali 3 remains a big topic of discussion. The makers have already expanded the franchise with special versions, documentaries, and animated content. Whether the next project will be a film, series, or another format is not known yet.

But one thing is clear, fans are ready to return to Mahishmati once again.