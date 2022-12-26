Ranbir-Alia’s Christmas celebrations feature daughter Raha in an interesting cameo

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April ,the couple has welcomed their daughter Raha in November this year

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 26th December 2022 10:37 am IST
Ranbir-Alia's Christmas celebrations feature daughter Raha in an interesting cameo
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor , Raha Kapoor (IANS)

Mumbai: Senior actress Neetu Kapoor rang the Christmas celebration bells with her family. The ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actress took to her Instagram to share a picture from the celebrations.

In the picture, one can see Bollywood actor and Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt, ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, and her sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

Sending best wishes to her followers, Neetu captioned the picture: “Merry Christmas.”

Soni Razdan too shared the pictures on her Instagram. What caught everyone’s attention was a small red ball hanging on a Christmas tree that had Ranbir-Alia’s baby girl’s name Raha written on it.

In the picture, Alia can be seen rocking a red top which she teamed with a cute Christmas-themed hairband. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and a beanie for the small get-together.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November this year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button