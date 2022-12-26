Ranbir-Alia’s Christmas celebrations feature daughter Raha in an interesting cameo

Mumbai: Senior actress Neetu Kapoor rang the Christmas celebration bells with her family. The ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actress took to her Instagram to share a picture from the celebrations.

In the picture, one can see Bollywood actor and Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt, ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, and her sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

Sending best wishes to her followers, Neetu captioned the picture: “Merry Christmas.”

Soni Razdan too shared the pictures on her Instagram. What caught everyone’s attention was a small red ball hanging on a Christmas tree that had Ranbir-Alia’s baby girl’s name Raha written on it.

In the picture, Alia can be seen rocking a red top which she teamed with a cute Christmas-themed hairband. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and a beanie for the small get-together.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November this year.