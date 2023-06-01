Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya, Kalki reunite as ‘YJHD’ turns 10; fans demand sequel

Mumbai: Star cast and the makers of the romantic drama film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ reunited on Wednesday as the film clocked 10 years.

Taking to Instagram, director Ayan Mukerji dropped a string of pictures from their reunion and captioned it, “last night,” followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the first and the third picture, the lead cast of the film Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechin can be seen posing for a happy group picture in casual attire.

In one of the pics, the makers of the film Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Kunal Roy Kapur, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and music composer Pritam among others can also be seen posing with the actors.

Soon after Ayan shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and heartfelt messages.

“feels like yesterday 10 years of YJHD,” a fan commented.

A user wrote, “the REUNION we actually needed.”

“Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye sab,” a user commented.

While some die-hard fans of ‘YJHD’ took the opportunity and demanded a sequel to the blockbuster film.

A user wrote, “petition to make YJHD 2.”

“Pleaseee make YJHD 2,” a fan commented.

“Next part kab ayegi?,” a user wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ revolved around four young friends who experience the emotions of love and heartbreak while embarking on the journey of life after their carefree college days.

Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film ‘Project K’ opposite actor Prabhas.

She also has Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film ‘Animal’.

Ayan is all set to helm ‘War 2’ which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.