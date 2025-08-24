Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new bungalow is finally complete. The six-storey house, worth about Rs 250 crore, has a strong family connection. It first belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Later, it was passed on to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s. Now, it is Ranbir and Alia’s turn to live in it and continue the family legacy.

The house has a modern yet simple look. The outside walls are grey, but every balcony is filled with green plants. Big chandeliers shine inside the first-floor living room, which has a tall roof. The mansion also has duplex living rooms, hanging gardens, and a wide deck, making it both stylish and comfortable.

Ranbir Kapoor’s new bungalow simple and elegant ✨ pic.twitter.com/dkfaLYrkmH — 𝓐𝔂𝓪𝓷 🚩 (@behind_you_rk) August 23, 2025

A Gift for Daughter Raha

The bungalow is named after Ranbir’s grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Reports say the property may be registered in the name of their daughter Raha. This makes the house not only a luxury home but also a special gift for her. Ranbir, Alia, and Raha often visited the site to check the work, while Neetu Kapoor was also seen there many times. The family is likely to move in soon and may celebrate Diwali in their new home this year.

Upcoming Work

Ranbir and Alia will soon share screen space again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War, along with Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, while Alia will appear in YRF’s spy movie Alpha.