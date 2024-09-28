Ranbir Kapoor and his 5 BIG upcoming Bollywood movies

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today on September 28. Known for standout performances in films like Barfi, Sanju, Tamasha, and the recent Animal, Ranbir has built a solid reputation as one of India’s top actors. As he celebrates his birthday, let’s look at the exciting projects he’s set to star in soon.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Bollywood Movies

1. Dhoom 4

One of the biggest surprises for fans is Ranbir’s confirmation for Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom 4. The Dhoom series is famous for its high-octane action and car chases, and Ranbir’s addition to the cast has fans buzzing. Pre-production is already underway, and audiences are eager to see Ranbir take on this thrilling role. This could easily be one of the most anticipated films in his career.

2. Reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Love and War

Ranbir is all set to work again with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the man behind his debut film Saawariya. This time, the two are teaming up for a film titled Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Originally scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, it’s now expected to hit theaters in March 2026.

3. Sequel to Animal: Animal Park

Following the success of Animal, one of Ranbir’s highest-grossing films, fans were thrilled when a sequel was announced. Titled Animal Park, this upcoming action-packed film will feature Ranbir in a dual role. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the sequel is said to be even darker and more intense than the original. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Animal Park is still in the writing phase, but excitement is already building.

4. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1

Another highly anticipated project is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1. Ranbir will play Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. With production underway, Ramayana is shaping up to be an epic retelling of the classic Indian tale.

5. ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, released in 2022, introduced audiences to a new cinematic universe called the Astraverse. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. The second part, titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, is expected to feature Ranveer Singh in a key role. The next two parts of the trilogy are set to release in 2026 and 2027, and fans can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.