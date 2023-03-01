Ranbir Kapoor and his ‘beef comment’ controversy

Mumbai: One of the highest-paid Bollywood actors, Ranbir Kapoor is busy nowadays promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar (TJMM).’ His recent film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ succeeded in creating a craze among audiences and became the first film which brought Bollywood out of troubled waters after the Boycott Bollywood started affecting Hindi cinema.

Right-wing activists tried their level best to cause chaos before the release of the Brahmastra but they failed. The question of has Ranbir managed to drag himself out of controversies which may affect his career or not still raises. He succeeded in Ayan Mukherji’s film but it is rumoured that he may again face the wrath of orthodox Hindus and his next film might hit controversies before its release.

Actually, Ranbir Kapoor during the promotion of one of his hit films ‘Rockstar’ said in an interview that he is a beef lover. The video resurfaced before the release of Brahmastra but fortunately, the film did well at box office. Analysts fear that RK’s that decade-old video may resurface again to affect his upcoming movie TJMM.

In an interview on a food show, Ranbir Kapoor said during the promotion of Rockstar, “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan.”

Before the release of Brahamstra, the 11-year-old video resurfaced and Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were stopped from entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The Bajrang Dal workers shouted slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ when the couple tried to enter the temple in 2022.

“We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food,” a Bajrang Dal leader told reporters at the temple back then.

Ujjain: 'Anti-Hindu' Alia Bhatt and 'Beef eater' Ranbir Kapoor Could not defile the Mahakal temple after the uproar by Hindu Lions .



Imagine the uproar when all the Hindus from round the corner will stand united.#HarHarMahadevॐ 🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/RZTgNLScIr — 🇮🇳Manishika (@Staunch_NaMo) September 6, 2022

Directed by LUV Ranjan, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is all set to hit the theatres on the 8th of March 2023. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The trailer and songs of the movie are making waves on the internet and we hope that the film will not fall prey to the Boycott Bollywood trend which has ruined the careers of various capable and talented actors.