Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has landed in the middle of a social media controversy after an old video of the actor refusing prasad during a Ganesh puja resurfaced online. The clip, which is now going viral, has sparked criticism from a section of social media users.

The video is reportedly from 2023, when Ranbir was seen seeking blessings from Ganapati Bappa in Mumbai. After the puja, the actor distributed modaks among the paparazzi. However, when one of them offered him prasad, Ranbir politely refused and said, “Main to diet pe hun, tum kha lo.”

The old video has now resurfaced as Ranbir is gearing up to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana. Several users criticised the actor for not accepting the prasad, with some leaving harsh and controversial comments.

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One social media user wrote, “beef man”

Another commented user wrote, “On a serious note, one piece of sweet as prasad won’t affect your health. Yeh diet ka reason bilkul bakwass diya hai.”

A third one wrote, “Isko beef de dete to ye kha leta,” while another wrote, “Ek chhoti si bite kha leta toh mar nahi jata.”

However, it is important to note that the viral video is not recent and dates back to 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part epic Ramayana. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the star-studded cast. Sheeba Chaddha plays Manthara, while Arun Govil portrays Dasharatha, Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal essays Mandodari.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6, with its India release set for Diwali, November 8.

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir also has Animal Park and Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, in his upcoming lineup.