Mumbai: With its stellar cast and grand scale, Ramayana is already among the most anticipated Indian films. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana. While Ranbir’s reported remuneration has already grabbed attention, fresh reports suggest that Yash could potentially emerge as the highest-paid star of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s salary for Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly being paid around Rs 150 crore for the two-part Ramayana, with reports claiming that he is receiving approximately Rs 75 crore for each instalment. Sai Pallavi is also said to have secured a substantial remuneration for playing Sita, reportedly one of the biggest paycheques of her career.

However, Yash’s deal appears to be structured differently.

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Yash’s remuneration plans

The KGF star, who plays Ravana, was initially reportedly offered around Rs 100 crore as his remuneration. Instead, he is said to have come on board as a producer and invested his fee in the project.

As part of the reported agreement, Yash is believed to have secured the South Indian distribution/dubbing rights for the film across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. This means his eventual earnings would depend on the revenue generated from these language markets rather than a fixed acting fee.

Considering the enormous anticipation surrounding Ramayana across South India, Yash’s share from these rights could potentially cross the Rs 150 crore mark. If that happens, his overall earnings from the film would surpass Ranbir Kapoor’s reported remuneration, making the Kannada star one of the biggest financial beneficiaries of the ambitious project.

The reported arrangement has now become a talking point in industry circles, particularly because Yash could stand to earn more than the film’s lead actor despite playing Ravana.

Ramayana is scheduled to hit theatres on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali, with the second part expected to follow later. With Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash leading the cast, the film is already generating massive curiosity across the country.