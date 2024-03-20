Ranbir Kapoor calls Deepika Padukone ‘Cheapness ki dukaan, cheap girl’

Mumbai: While Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s on-screen pairing is adored by fans, their off-screen chemistry has always been a topic of interest. Recently, an old video resurfaced on Reddit, capturing a playful banter between the two actors during the promotion of their 2015 film Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

In this candid moment, Ranbir Kapoor referred to Deepika as a ‘cheap girl’.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Video

In a conversation with Zoom TV, Ranbir cheekily stated, “Deepika ke andar na ek badi si cheap girl bassi hui hai. You know, you can really talk naughty with her. You can get very cheeky with her and she responds very well. She’ll respond in a more cheeky way. Agar aap usko ungli karoge an, voh chodegi nahi. Voh aur ungli karegi. She’s not that kind of girl ki aap usko chidhaoge aur voh sulk karegi ya kuch. Voh wapas degi.”

Deepika, seemingly surprised and sharing a laugh, asked, “How would you be cheap with me?”

To which Ranbir responded, “I can’t be in front of the camera. But I’m telling you, isme cheapness bhara hua hai. Cheapness ki dukaan hai yeh.”

A Light-Hearted Moment

This light-hearted exchange showcases the comfortable rapport between the two stars. Ranbir’s candid remarks and Deepika’s witty comeback add to the charm of their friendship. It’s evident that their chemistry extends beyond the screen, making them a beloved pair in the hearts of fans.

Netizens Reactions

What’s Next for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone?

After enjoying Animal box office success, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic film Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. Additionally, Ranbir has signed on for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Love and War, which features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

And Deepika has wrapped up all her scheduled work commitments. Currently, in her first trimester, Deepika is taking ample rest and spending quality time with her family. She has also decided not to attend the promotional events of her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD which is scheduled to release on May 9th, 2024.