Troubles for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana’, who quit?

Mumbai: The buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, ‘Ramayana’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has been electrifying, even though there are no official announcements. This three-part epic promises to be a visual spectacle, weaving together mythology, drama, and cutting-edge technology. However, recent developments have left fans curious about the film’s production.

RanbirKapoor (Instagram)

Initially, the project was co-produced by two prominent names: Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind. Their collaboration hinted at a grand cinematic experience, given the massive budget allocated for this magnum opus.

A Change in Course

However, recent reports reveal that Madhu Mantena has stepped back from his producer role in Ramayana. The reason behind his exit remains undisclosed. This surely has come as a major roadblock for Ranbir and Pallavi’s big project.

Oscar Winning VFX Team for Ramayana

Namit Malhotra, the CEO of DNEG—an Oscar-winning VFX company—is now going to be part of Ramayana’s production. With eight Oscars to films like Inception, Oppenheimer, E Machina, Interstellar, and First Man under its belt, including contributions, Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Dune. DNEG brings unparalleled expertise to this epic saga.

Oppenheimer movie still

ETtimes reported “Ramayana will be made on a massive scale, with completely new, high-octane visuals. Namit and Nitesh are employing state-of-the-art equipment, techniques, and effects for their ambitious project. It is going to be one of the largest teams of qualified professionals from across the world, and they will all be working under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. The plan is to have a grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets. That’s how Nitesh has envisioned to create the world of Ramayana.”

Ramayana’s Casting

Nitesh Tiwari, the director behind the critically acclaimed Dangal, has decided to direct Ramayana as a trilogy. The casting choices are equally exciting: Ranbir and Sai Pallavi are set to portray Lord Ram and Sita, while Yash will embody the Demon King Ravana. Other talented actors, including Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutta, will contribute to this mega project.

The official announcement regarding Ramayana is expected in April soon.