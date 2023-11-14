Ranbir Kapoor lands in Hyderabad, spotted at RGIA – Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has landed in Hyderabad as he is all set to promote his upcoming film ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the city. The actor, seen in all his flair, was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport this morning.

Ranbir, along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna, is set to join Nandamuri Balakrishna on the popular show ‘Unstoppable With NBK’. Today marks the shoot day, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation, thanks to a snapshot circulating on the internet featuring Ranbir and Balayya.

God of masses #NandamuriBalakrishna n Bollywood superstar #RanbirKapoor snapped on the sets of #unstoppable2 for #ANIMAL promotions in Hyderabad

The collaboration between these Bollywood and Telugu film stars promises an entertaining episode for fans.

Animal is all set to hit the screens on December 1 and anticipation is high for the movie’s reception in Telugu, considering the popularity of Sandeep Vanga and Rashmika in the south region. The film’s release in the Telugu states is being handled by the renowned producer, Dil Raju.