Ranbir Kapoor once said NO to work with Sonakshi Sinha, why?

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is definitely one of the most talented stars we have in Indian film industry. He made his acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Since then Ranbir has starred in several successful Bollywood films, including Rockstar (2011), Sanju (2018), Wake Up Sid (2009), Tamasha (2015), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), and more.

Over the years, Ranbir Kapoor has worked alongside numerous leading ladies in the industry. However, there was a time when Ranbir declined a movie offer to star opposite Sonakshi Sinha in a romantic comedy. Reports suggest that although Ranbir liked the script, he expressed concerns about the casting choice.

According to multiple reports, Ranbir felt that Sonakshi Sinha appeared older than him and wasn’t a suitable match for the romantic comedy they were considering. Despite his interest in the script, he requested the producers to consider a different female lead. However, when the producers were unwilling to make the change, Ranbir made the decision to step away from the project.

Subsequently, the film went on with a different popular Bollywood actor in the lead role, though specific details about the movie have not been disclosed.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.