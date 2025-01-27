Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan to share screen for 1st time, film name

Hyderabad: After the disappointing performance of Game Changer, Ram Charan is all set to bounce back with his next big project, RC16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, this film is expected to be a gripping sports drama that showcases Ram Charan in a fresh and powerful avatar.

Star-Studded Cast

The movie stars Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her first film with Ram Charan. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is also rumored to play an important role, adding to the film’s appeal across India.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Special Appearance

One of the most exciting rumors is that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will have a cameo in the movie. Reports suggest his role will last around five minutes, but it could create massive buzz and add extra excitement for fans.

RC16 is a sports drama, a genre not often explored in Indian cinema. With Buchi Babu Sana’s storytelling skills, the film promises an emotional and inspiring journey. Adding to the charm, AR Rahman is composing the music, ensuring a powerful and memorable soundtrack.

After the underwhelming response to Game Changer, fans are eagerly waiting for Ram Charan to deliver a blockbuster. With a promising story, a talented cast, and top-notch music, RC16 has all the ingredients to become a massive hit.