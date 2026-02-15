Ranbir Kapoor reveals Dhurandhar is his current favorite film

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor recently shared that Dhurandhar is his current favourite movie. During an Instagram live session with his fans, he praised the film and the entire cast for their outstanding performances. He even revealed that he has watched it twice and is excited for the sequel. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest box-office hits in recent times, earning over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. It is also the first Hindi film to cross Rs 1000 crore at the domestic box office.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence officer tasked with infiltrating criminal gangs in Pakistan. Along with Ranveer, the movie features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. The film’s gripping story, strong performances, and thrilling action sequences have contributed to its huge success.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Movie Delay

Ranbir Kapoor also talked about the delay of his upcoming film Love War, which was initially set to clash with big releases like Dhurandhar 2 and Ramayana. To avoid a box-office clash, Kapoor decided to push back the release of Love War. He explained that it’s important for each film to have enough space to succeed without competing with other major releases.

In his Instagram live session, Ranbir also teased Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, confirming that it will start production soon. He addressed a fan’s question about the long gaps between his films, joking that his projects tend to take longer than expected, but he assured fans that he has been working hard over the last few years. Despite the wait, he promised the films would be worth it.