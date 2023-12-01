Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ sets box office ablaze in Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: Animal has finally arrived in theatres today. In a spectacular turn of events, the much-anticipated Bollywood movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has stormed into theatres in Hyderabad, leaving audiences and critics alike in awe. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has garnered positive reviews and is poised to dominate the box office in the days to come.

Reports from Hyderabad indicate that the craze for “Animal” has reached unprecedented levels, with theatres experiencing houseful shows. Today, it’s a challenging task to secure tickets, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the weekend, as cinema halls are already full to capacity, as per Book My Show.

Animal Day 1 Theatres Scene In Hyderabad (Book My Show)

This overwhelming response is a rarity for a Bollywood movie in the Telugu state, showcasing the immense popularity and appeal of Animal, thanks to Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The infectious buzz surrounding the film has captivated the audience, drawing them in with its stellar performances and engaging storyline.

No tickets for #Animal today in Hyderabad. This is insane craze for Bollywood movie in Telugu state. — theLastdancer (@pavankvin) December 1, 2023

Maybe.. .Just Maybe Hyderabad should have voted today with polling booth in theatres. Lines from 6Am for the #Animal movie show — Sandeep (@sandeep_Vishu) December 1, 2023

As the weekend unfolds, the film is anticipated to make a significant mark at the box office, further solidifying its status as a blockbuster in the making!

Watched Animal? If yes, do share your review with us in the comments section below.