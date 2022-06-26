Ranbir Kapoor’s first pay cheque will leave you stunned!

Mumbai: Touted as one of the most promising and talented actors of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor needs no introduction. Known for his immaculate acting skills and boyish charm, the actor is in high demand with releases like ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Brahmastra’ lined up in 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Saawariya in 2007 and has delivered several blockbuster hits over the years. He is currently one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood with a fee of Rs. 50 crore per film but has not forgotten his humble beginnings.

Recently, in an interview, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his first pay cheque and what he did with it which will definitely leave you in awe.

Ranbir Kapoor’s first pay cheque

In an interview with Mashable, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he got his first pay cheque while assisting his father Rishi Kapoor on the sets of 1996 film Prem Granth. He also shared that he had placed the pay cheque in his mother Neetu Kapoor’s feet which made her cry.

He said, “My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy I went to my mother’s room and I put it on her feet, she looked at it and started crying. It was one of the filmy moments that I performed.”

How cute, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the silver screen after four long years, in his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’. Ranbir will be playing the double role of a dacoit trying to free his tribe from the British raj. It is slated to hit the theatres on July 22 and will also star Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.