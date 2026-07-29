Mumbai: In today’s film industry, blockbuster projects are increasingly recovering a significant portion of their budgets even before release through lucrative music, OTT, satellite and digital rights deals. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is the latest example, with the film already creating massive business buzz ahead of its theatrical release.

Ramayana music rights

According to reports, T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana for a staggering Rs 75 crore, making it one of the biggest music deals for an Indian film. The development comes just ahead of the film’s much-awaited trailer launch.

Trailer launch details

The makers have officially announced that the trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 will be unveiled on July 30 at 4:15 AM IST worldwide. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey playing Hanuman and Lakshman, respectively.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made on an unprecedented budget of around Rs 4,800 crore for both parts combined. The first instalment is slated for a worldwide release ahead of Diwali 2026, while the second part will hit theatres during Diwali 2027.