Ranbir Kapoor’s shoes worth Rs 16 lakh grab attention, video viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor is also known for his sharp fashion sense. After his hit movie Animal last year, Ranbir has remained in the spotlight, and his latest public appearance has everyone talking.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Luxurious Fashion

Ranbir is famous for his love of luxury, and he proved it again with his latest look. While his whole outfit was impressive, it was his sneakers that stole the show.

Ranbir was seen wearing a pair of Dior x Air Jordan sneakers, which come with a shocking price tag of Rs. 16.09 lakh. Known for mixing high-end fashion with casual style, Ranbir’s bold fashion choices keep turning heads.

Ranbir’s Exciting Upcoming Projects

Ranbir has some huge films lined up. Right now, he’s working on Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ramayana is set to be a blockbuster, with a budget of over Rs. 835 crore, making it the most expensive film ever made in India. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this epic tale plays out on the big screen.

Ranbir will also star in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The movie’s release has been pushed to March 20, 2026.