Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share happy news on wedding anniversary

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have given fans a beautiful surprise on their second wedding anniversary. The couple announced that they are expecting their first baby, making their special day even more joyful.

Randeep and Lin shared the news on social media with a lovely photograph. In the picture, they are seen sitting near a warm bonfire, smiling peacefully and enjoying a quiet moment together in nature. Along with the photo, they wrote a sweet message that hinted at the arrival of a new family member. Soon after, fans, friends and film industry colleagues poured in with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes.

The couple’s love story is as charming as their announcement. They first met through their connection with theatre and became close over the years. Their bond grew stronger with time, and in November 2023, they got married in a traditional ceremony in Manipur, Lin’s home state. The wedding was simple, cultural, and deeply rooted in local customs, which won many hearts.

Randeep is known for his powerful performances in films like Sarbjit and Highway, while Lin has made her mark as an actor and entrepreneur. Despite busy schedules, the two have always supported each other and kept their relationship grounded and private.

Now, as they prepare to welcome a new member into their family, fans are excited to see this next chapter of their lives unfold. Their announcement is not just celebrity news but a reminder of love, togetherness and new beginnings.

From wedding bells to baby news, Randeep and Lin’s journey continues to inspire many. The couple has truly given their fans a reason to celebrate.