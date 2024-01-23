Rangareddy: ACB nabs panchayat secy, bill collector for bribery

They accused were produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases court, Nampally

Published: 23rd January 2024
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths nabbed a panchayat secretary and bill collector of Narkhuda Gram Panchayat in Rangareddy district for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 45,000 from complainant for allotment of house number for his building.

According to the ACB, the accused Panchayat secretary Grade-III Gurka Laxmi Narsimha and bill collector Ausula Nagaraj demanded the amount from L Madhu, who then approached ACB.

The tainted amount was recovered from the office cupboard of Laxmi Narsimha. The hands of both the accused yielded positive results in the chemical tests.

They accused were produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases court, Nampally.

