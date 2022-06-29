Rangareddy Collector comes to rescue of elderly couple thrown out by son

Hyderabad: An elderly couple, Lingam and Kausalya Devi, in their early 70s, who were expelled from their house by their son and daughter-in-law were able to get back their property back with the help of Rangareddy district collector Amoy Kumar.

After being thrown out, the couple was unable to get possession of their house as their son and daughter-in-law had locked the home and left.

Revenue officials who visited the place along with the old couple, returned back saying that they would come back with clear instructions on what to do regarding the house being locked. After the investigation, the district collector released orders for the house to be returned to the couple.

The couple claimed that they were deprived of their minimum needs, restricted to a room, and were then thrown out of their own house. The claims were found to be true after the inquiry. And based on the inquiry report, the collector instructed that the house should be given back to them.

However, revenue officials informed that following the order the couple’s son and his wife approached the court following which a stay order was put in place. Once a copy of the stay order is submitted to the officials, a further course of action will be decided.