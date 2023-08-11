Rani Mukerji shares miscarriage story 'Lost My Baby Five Months...'

Mumbai: During her appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, renowned Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji—celebrated for her unmatched acting talent and radiant personality—spoke candidly about a very personal period in her life. The versatile diva, who made her Bengali film debut with “Biyer Phool” in 1996, recently shared her journey of strength and vulnerability.

Uncovering a Hidden Heartbreak Story

Rani Mukerji revealed a heartbreaking moment from 2020 in an open letter. Rani revealed that she had conceived again after joyfully welcoming her daughter, Adira, only to suffer a tragic miscarriage five months into her pregnancy. Despite her grief, Rani chose not to share it during the promotion of her film “Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway,” demonstrating her preference for genuine storytelling over sensationalism.

She said, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because, in today’s world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film…so, it was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

Rani’s connection to “Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway” goes beyond the script. Nikhil Advani, the film’s director, introduced her to the film’s moving story of loss just ten days after her own ordeal. Rani was drawn to the role not only because of her personal experience, but also because the film’s timing corresponded perfectly with her own emotions.

She further added, “After I lost my baby, Nikhil would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly.”

Rani Mukerji candidly expressed her thoughts on motherhood at 39, reflecting on her aspirations to expand her family. While acknowledging the difficulties of timing, she revealed her eagerness to embrace another chance to welcome a child, dispelling any fears that life’s ups and downs would derail her maternal dreams.

Rani Mukerji’s resilience, authenticity, and dedication to her craft have inspired her throughout her journey from Bollywood stardom to personal triumphs and challenges. As her heartfelt revelations demonstrate, even the brightest stars must navigate their own constellations of joys and sorrows.