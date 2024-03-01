Ranveer, Deepika at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

Jamnagar: Soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Thursday arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Earlier today, Ranveer and Deepika announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple exuded major couple goals as they were seen twinning in white outfits.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

The guests are making their way to be part of Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Pop sensation Rihanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Image Source: Instagram

Not only, J Brown, but multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organized ‘anna seva’ to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika’s maternal grandmother and parents – Viren and Shaila Merchant – also took part in the ‘anna seva’. Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days.

Image Source: Instagram

Sharing food is an old tradition in the Ambani family. The Ambani family has been serving food on auspicious family occasions. When the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani’s mother, Nita Ambani, ran a large food distribution program. Taking forward the family tradition, Anant Ambani has started his pre-wedding functions with ‘anna seva’.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd, and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar.