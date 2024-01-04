‘Ranveer & I…’: Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy surprise on cards?

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, known for their sizzling chemistry, have been married for over five years and continue to be fan favourites. One of the most asked questions to DeepVeer is when they intend to have a child. Deepika has also made headlines several times with her pregnancy rumours.

And now, Deepika Padukone’s latest comments on starting a family have stirred excitement among millions of admirers.

In a candid interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika shared insights into her life and career. She expressed gratitude for her unchanged nature, attributing it to her grounded upbringing. Deepika said, “When I meet the people I have grown up with, they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing. My family keeps me grounded, and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

When questioned about plans for motherhood, Deepika responded with a smile, saying, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Fans are now buzzing with anticipation, wondering if DeepVeer is gearing up to welcome their first child this year.

As the speculation grows, followers of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly keeping an eye out for any announcements or surprises that may be in store.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Kalki 2898 – A.D alongside Prabhas.