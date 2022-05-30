Ranveer-Sidharth, Bollywood mourns Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

Mumbai: In a shocking incident Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular singer, and actor turned politician, was shot dead in the Mansa district of Jawaharke village in Punjab, on Sunday. The news of the singer’s demise of has left the country heartbroken and grieving.

For the unversed, the 28-year-old singer who started with his debut album ‘G Wagon’ in 2017 rose to fame with his song “So High”. The singer released his album ‘PBX 1’ in 2018 which peaked at 66th on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and since then there has been no turning back for Sidhu. He was an internationally recognized singer as many of his songs have charted in the UK Asian, YouTube Music, and Canadian Hot 100. He had joined the Indian National Congress in December 2021 and contested the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.

Along with fans, many Bollywood celebrities who enjoyed his music have also taken to social media to express their condolences.

Ranveer Singh cannot believe Sidhu’s sudden demise

Arjun Kapoor expresses his shock with a broken heart emoji

Sidharth Malhotra sends condolence to Sidhu’s family and fans

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to send condolences to the singer’s loved ones

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022

Sara Ali Khan pens a note on the singer’s death

Raj Kumar Rao calls Sidhu Moose Wala a ‘Legend’.

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share his condolences

Varun Dhavan talked about Sidhu’s music

Shilpa Shetty feels devastated on Sidhu’s demise.