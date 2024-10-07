Ranveer Singh announces his newborn daughter’s debut film, watch

Mumbai: At the trailer launch of Singham Again, Ranveer Singh shared why his wife, Deepika Padukone, couldn’t attend the event. He revealed that Deepika is busy taking care of their newborn daughter, whom he affectionately called “baby Simmba,” referencing his character in the movie. The couple welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024.

Deepika’s Absence Explained

Ranveer explained to the audience, “Deepika is busy with the baby, so she couldn’t come. I’m on night duty, so I came.” With a smile, he added, “This is my baby’s debut, baby Simmba.” He also mentioned that Deepika was pregnant during the filming of Singham Again, making the project even more special for the couple.

Ranveer and Deepika shared the happy news of their baby girl’s birth on Instagram with the message, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.” Since then, they’ve kept a low profile, with Deepika changing her Instagram bio to: “Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat,” showing her focus on motherhood.

Star-Studded Cast of Singham Again

Singham Again is the third movie in the popular Singham series directed by Rohit Shetty. The film features a stellar cast, including Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, and Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone plays Shakti Shetty in the film. Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Ravi Kishan are also part of the impressive lineup.