Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 is back in the spotlight after fresh reports suggested another possible change in its lead casting. The film has been in development for a while, and the latest buzz says the makers are again searching for the right actor to lead the franchise forward.

Ranveer Singh Reportedly Steps Away

After Shah Rukh Khan’s exit from the Don franchise, Farhan Akhtar had reportedly brought Ranveer Singh on board to play the new Don. However, recent speculation suggests Ranveer may have stepped away from the project. While the exact reason remains unclear, reports claim it could be linked to differences with the makers. There is still no official confirmation from Ranveer or the Don 3 team.

Hrithik Roshan as New Don ?

According to the latest reports, Hrithik Roshan has emerged as a strong contender to take on the iconic role. A source quoted in Filmfare said discussions are at an early stage, and nothing has been finalized yet. The makers reportedly want a well established star, since the actor will be stepping into the legacy created by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Interestingly, Hrithik also had a cameo in Don 2, in a scene where Shah Rukh Khan’s character disguises himself as Hrithik. This has added more curiosity among fans about the possibility of Hrithik joining the franchise.

Farhan Once Wanted Hrithik For Don

Farhan Akhtar earlier revealed that Hrithik Roshan was his first choice for Don in 2006. He shared that he had discussed the remake idea with Hrithik, but later felt Shah Rukh Khan suited the role better while writing. Farhan also recalled how Hrithik reacted graciously and encouraged him to make the film in the best way possible.

Hrithik’s Busy Line Up

Hrithik is also expected to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, where he will return as the superhero. Reports say he is currently occupied with pre production work, and the shoot is expected to begin next year. With Don 3 still in early casting talks, it remains to be seen if Hrithik can fit it into his schedule.