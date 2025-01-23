Ranveer Singh says NO to work with Telugu director, so Rana in?

Hyderabad: Fans were thrilled when Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Telugu director Prasanth Varma announced their collaboration for Brahmarakshas. Known for his groundbreaking success with HanuMan, Prasanth Varma became one of the most in-demand filmmakers in Indian cinema.

However, the much-anticipated project faced a setback when Ranveer Singh exited due to creative differences.

Despite this, the makers of Brahmarakshas are determined to move forward and are actively searching for a new lead actor. Speculation initially pointed to PAN-India star Prabhas, but reports suggest that nothing materialized.

Fresh buzz has it that Prasanth Varma has approached Rana Daggubati for the lead role. The script, which portrays the protagonist with negative shades, is said to have piqued Rana’s interest. Discussions are reportedly ongoing, though no official confirmation has been made.

Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma is juggling multiple projects, with Brahmarakshas becoming a priority as others face delays. Whether Rana Daggubati will take the lead or another actor will join remains to be seen. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on this high-budget entertainer.