Ranveer Singh spotted in Hyderabad, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: Fans are buzzing with excitement as Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Thursday. Ranveer’s presence in the city has sparked a wave of anticipation among fans and cinema lovers. The reason? His latest collaboration is with the visionary Tollywood director, Prasanth Varma, is known for his work on ‘Hanu-Man’.

A video capturing Ranveer and Prasanth Varma’s arrival at the airport has gone viral, hinting at the commencement of a new project that promises to be a thrilling addition to Indian cinema.

The project, tentatively titled Rakshas, marks Ranveer’s entry into the mythological genre and is set to be a part of the ambitious Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the pre-production work for Rakshas has already begun. The team recently conducted a Pooja on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad, signaling the start of this mythological journey.