Ranveer Singh spotted wearing diamond necklace, check price

Mumbai: Bollywood’s fashion icon, Ranveer Singh, made a grand return to the Mumbai scene recently, and he did it in style. The actor attended a classy gala on May 8, and what stole the show was not just his impeccable fashion sense but also a dazzling diamond necklace that he wore.

The Showstopper Necklace

Ranveer Singh, known for his bold and unique style choices, turned heads as he walked into the event wearing a bespoke ‘Tiffany diamond necklace’ worth a whopping Rs. 2 crore. The exquisite piece of jewelry added a touch of opulence to his attire, effortlessly showcasing his penchant for luxurious accessories.

But that’s not all! Ranveer didn’t stop at the necklace. He added an extra oomph to his look by breaking stereotypes and confidently striding in wearing a pair of chunky heels. Yes, you read that right! The actor paired his overall white satin ensemble with edgy high heels, proving that fashion knows no boundaries when it comes to self-expression.

Ranveer looked dapper in a white satin shirt and matching trousers, completing the ensemble with an uber-stylish white belt. He balanced the white with a pair of blue sunglasses, but it was the dazzling diamond necklace that truly caught the eye of netizens. His bold fashion choices and fearlessness in experimenting with accessories have solidified his position as Bollywood’s reigning king of style.

What’s Next for Ranveer?

On the work front, Reports suggest that Ranveer has signed up for director Prashant Varma‘s next project, adding more anticipation to his upcoming filmography.

Ranveer and his wife, Deepika Padukone, are also expecting their first child together, with the due date set for September this year. The couple has been keeping a low profile, focusing on the health of both mother and child during this special time.