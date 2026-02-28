Mumbai: Yami Gautam, who was last seen in the 2025 film Haq, recently shared her first emotional reaction after watching the much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar, the film is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The movie will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, marking one of the biggest box-office face-offs of the year.

Dhurandhar First Review

Yami was deeply moved after watching Dhurandhar 2. In an interview at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, she described the film as “beyond extraordinary.”

“I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day, so I couldn’t say anything to Aditya. But later, I couldn’t do anything. I had to read a script, but I couldn’t; I had to watch something, but I couldn’t. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what I would tell Aditya when the flight landed. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and his country, and he has given his life’s effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that the audience will never forget.”

WATCH ViDEO

The Legacy of Dhurandhar

The first Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025, was a massive hit, grossing over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within three weeks. Yami always had faith in the film’s success, recalling that the first draft of the script, just 40 pages long, moved her to tears. She explained that even back then, she knew it would make every Indian proud.

The Anticipation for Dhurandhar 2

Ahead of its release, Dhurandhar 2 has generated massive excitement. With a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, the film is expected to continue the success of its predecessor. Fans are already eager to see the action-packed sequel, and the advance bookings for international theatre chains are pouring in. However, Dhurandhar 2 will face tough competition with Toxic, which is also releasing on March 19.

A Historic Box Office Clash

The face-off between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic has only fueled curiosity about which film will dominate the box office. With both movies expected to perform well, it promises to be a thrilling battle at the theatres.