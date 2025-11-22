Ranveer’s Goyard toiletry bag goes viral for its whopping price

Hyderabad: In Bollywood, fashion is more than just style. From designer outfits to expensive watches and rare accessories, stars are always seen carrying something luxurious. Every airport look, event appearance, or wedding entrance becomes a moment to showcase their taste for premium fashion.

Recently, actor Ranveer Singh was seen at Mumbai’s Kalina airport as he headed to Udaipur for a grand wedding that has been attracting several Bollywood celebrities. Ranveer stepped out of his car in a black blazer, matching pants, and a crisp white shirt. He smiled for the photographers before making his way inside.

Ranveer’s Goyard Bag Steals the Spotlight

While Ranveer looked sharp in his outfit, what caught everyone’s attention was the luxury bag he carried. The actor was seen holding a Goyard Jouvence MM toiletry bag. This French designer piece is known for its hand painted Chevron pattern and exclusive craftsmanship.

In India, the price of this bag ranges between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. The stylish accessory immediately became the talk of social media, proving once again that Ranveer knows how to stand out.

Viral Moments From the Wedding

Videos from the sangeet went viral online. One clip showed Ranveer dancing with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Ranveer taught Bettina the hook step of his popular song What Jhumka. She matched his moves while Trump Jr. clapped and cheered.

The wedding he is attending is of Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando based billionaire couple Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The celebrations began with a lavish sangeet on November 22, filled with celebrity performances.

Ranveer Singh’s Work Front

Ranveer is busy promoting his upcoming action drama Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. It is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. Ranveer was also seen at the premiere of 120 Bahadur, which sparked new conversations about Don 3, expected to begin filming in 2026.