Rape happened at desolated space in Peddamma temple area: Hyderabad Commissioner

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday informed that the 17-year-old was raped in rotation by five individuals ( Four juveniles or CCL and one major) in a dark and desolated space in the alleys behind the Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The Commissoner also said that the accused took the victim to different areas that evening.

“On May 28, at 1:10 PM, the victim along with one of the accused went to the pub and danced along until 1: 50 PM. After that, he left to somewhere for some other commitment. The victim stayed back at the pub along with another friend of hers. At 3:15 PM, another CCL approached her along with Saduddin malik and they behaved badly with her. At 5:10 PM, due to increased molestation, she felt uncomfortable, and at 5:40 PM, left along with her friend to the pub to escape the bad treatment. All the juveniles, who reached there by 3 PM, according to the CCTV footage, planned the conspiracy in the meantime,” the commissioner said.

“Post that, the accused followed her outside the pub. The victim’s friend had left her house after booking a cab. The CCLs trapped her after speaking to her. At 5:43 PM, the four juveniles along with the victim got into a Mercedes car to go to the Concu bakery. At the same time, four others (Saduddin Malik and three CCLs) got into an Innova car. The Insomnia pub is at Road no 36, Jubilee Hills while traveling to the bakery at Road no 14 Banjara Hills, in rotation, started kissing the victim one after the other forcibly,” he said.

The Commissioner further said that the videos that are in circulation online, were taken by the accused and were passed around by them.

“They reached the bakery at 5: 51 PM and at 5: 54 PM, the victim got down from the Mercedes and got into the innova. At 5: 57, both the cars were parked in the parking area. at 6:15 PM, the Innova left the bakery. In the Innova, A1 Saduddin Malik along with five other CCLs and the victim, a total of seven left the bakery. At 6:18, one CCL out of the lot returned due to a phone call or other reasons. The rest of the accused along with the victim went to Road no 44, behind Peddamma temple, in a desolate dark area, the first CCL raped her there. After that, by rotation, the rest of the four raped her,” he informed.

“In this process, the victim suffered severe injuries in the neck and other areas of her body. At 7: 51 PM, the Innova returned to the pub, and the victim was dropped there. She called her father and at 7:51 PM, he arrived and picked her up from the spot,” CV Anand said.

The Commissioner also informed that a total of 5 were involved in penetrative sexual assault in the Jubilee Hills minor gang rape case and four of them are juveniles (Children in Conflict in law or CCL) and one is a major, Saduddin Malik.

One more juvenile who was part of sexual assault (forcible kissing) but not penetrative rape is found and is presently under custody he said. “Another accused is still absconding,” he further informed.

“The fourth juvenile was absconding but is under our custody and will be sent to juvenile court,” he said.