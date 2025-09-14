Rapid urbanisation must be seen as national development: Hyderabad Metro chief

Hyderabad: Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited NVS Reddy on Sunday, September 14 said that rapid urbanistations must be seen as national development.

He stressed that urbanisation should not be considered a challenge. Reddy addressed the gathering at the All India Architecture Reconnect Summit held in Hyderabad. He urged architects to leverage their technical expertise and develop innovative ideas to tackle issues such as population growth, environmental degradation, pollution control, and fast-paced urbanization.

Reddy stressed that solutions must be explored from both social and economic perspectives. The HMRL chairperson further said that a majority of India’s population still depends on agriculture, Mr. Reddy stated that overall development requires growth in the national GDP.

Drawing a parallel with China, he suggested that by prioritizing the industrial sector and shifting a significant portion of the workforce from agriculture to industry, the process of urbanization can be utilised to accelerate India’s growth trajectory.

Referring to Hyderabad Metro Rail as one of the successful public transport systems in the country, he attributed its popularity to several innovative measures. He asserted that robust public transport is the only sustainable solution to traffic congestion in cities.

“Architects must combine modern technologies with traditional Indian design principles and usage of eco-friendly materials to make urban life simpler and more livable,” Reddy said.

He further highlighted that that poverty, lack of proper housing, and the absence of recreational public spaces in cities are often linked to rising crime rates.

Reddy opined that the housing sector should focus on affordability and inclusivity, while also developing pleasant parks and open spaces. Citing the example of Bogotá in Colombia, he encouraged architects to draw inspiration from its successful urban transformation.

Addressing the extreme conditions faced by cities, such as water scarcity in summer and urban flooding during monsoons, he called on architects to devise effective mitigation strategies.

Referring to Singapore’s rainwater harvesting initiatives, he stressed the need to conserve water, recharge groundwater levels, and integrate rainwater storage systems as an essential part of urban projects.

He further stressed the significance of transit-oriented development. He suggested that along the metro corridors architects should promote high-rise residential complexes, commercial hubs and educational institutions, thereby reducing dependence on car travel.

On the environmental front, he stressed reducing carbon emissions, noting that Hyderabad Metro Rail has successfully implemented several energy-saving and eco-friendly practices that have won national and international awards.

“While urbanization grows rapidly, transportation challenges also rise in proportion. It is therefore essential for architects and construction experts to devise innovative solutions,” he added.