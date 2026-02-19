Rapido driver, girlfriend held for chain snatching in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A Rapido driver and a homemaker were arrested by the Jubilee Hills Police on Thursday, February 19, for allegedly snatching a woman’s chain.

The duo has been identified as Giddala Narendra, 23, and Chesetti Revathi, 33. Both hail from Andhra Pradesh and are currently residing in Sanathnagar in Hyderabad.

According to the Jubilee Hills Police, Revathi had separated from her husband and had been living with Narendra for the past year.

On February 17, when the complainant, Kadapala Manasa, was walking towards her office, Narendra and Revathi approached her on a bike near the RTV Channel at Road Number 44.

When they noticed the gold chain on the victim’s neck, Revanthi, who was riding pillion, signaled to Narendra, who then swerved his bike in the victim’s direction, allowing her to snatch the woman’s chain.

The two were arrested on Thursday and the gold chain, weighing approximately 10 grams, was recovered from them.