Rapido driver held for stealing auto in Malakpet

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Sunday, March 16, for stealing an auto rickshaw from Malakpet, Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as 23-year-old Haneef Quershi, a rapido driver and resident of Saidabad. On March 10, Qureshi stole an autorickshaw from Akbarbagh in Malakpet. He intended to use the auto for commercial purpose.

On Sunday, the South East Zone Task Force and Chaderghat police intercepted the accused near Azampura X Roads, Chaderghat, during a routine vehicle check. Upon interrogation, Qureshi failed to produce documents related to the auto. After being detained, the accused confessed to the theft.

Qureshi was arrested and the vehicle was seized.