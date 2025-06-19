Rapido rider fatally attacked in Hyderabad over ride to woman

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old Rapido rider was brutally assaulted in Hyderabad.

The incident took place near Lingampalli railway station. Due to the assault, the victim who is identified as P Amaresh died on the spot.

Details of the incident

According to a report in TOI, Amaresh and his friend M Ramchander had visited a toddy shop near the railway station.

Later, they started walking towards an open area. Soon, two women confronted Amaresh by claiming that he gave a bike ride to a female relative despite their disapproval. The situation turned violent when the women called two men to the scene.

Despite Ramchander’s attempts to intervene, the attackers punched and kicked Amaresh. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Concerns for Rapido riders in Hyderabad

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of Rapido riders.

With the rise in the popularity of the bike taxi services, riders often face risks while navigating the streets.

In the incident that took place near the railway station, police have launched an investigation to identify and arrest the attackers.