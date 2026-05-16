Rapper Vedan’s leopard tooth sparks fresh legal trouble

During the bail hearing last year, Vedan had stated that he was not aware that the pendant contained a leopard tooth and claimed it had been gifted to him by a fan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 16th May 2026 3:06 pm IST
Young male singer with curly hair and black tank top singing into a microphone during a live performance.
Rapper Vedan

Hyderabad: A laboratory test has confirmed that the tooth in a pendant worn by rapper Vedan belongs to a leopard, forest officials said on Saturday.

Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act in April 2025 for alleged possession of a leopard tooth.

The Kodanad Forest Range office registered the case following a tip-off by police, who had raided an apartment where Vedan and eight others were allegedly found in possession of cannabis.

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Forest officials said the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perumbavoor, which is handling the case, had sent the tooth to a central laboratory in Kolkata for verification of its authenticity.

According to officials, the laboratory has now confirmed that the tooth is a genuine leopard tooth.

They said the full test report is currently with the court and that an application will be filed to obtain a copy.

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During the bail hearing last year, Vedan had stated that he was not aware that the pendant contained a leopard tooth and claimed it had been gifted to him by a fan.

He was granted bail at the time as the authenticity of the tooth could not be confirmed.

With the test report now establishing that it is a genuine leopard tooth, the Forest Department is likely to file a prosecution report in court soon.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 16th May 2026 3:06 pm IST

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