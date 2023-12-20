Rare cancer successfully treated in Hyderabad’s hospital

Hyderabad: In a significant medical achievement, a private hospital in the city has successfully treated a young woman with a rare case of glioblastoma, a type of cancer originating in nerve cells in the brain or spinal cord.

The patient faced the challenges of a rare and recurrent brain cancer, and after thorough analysis, doctors identified a rare gene alteration contributing to the recurrence.

Employing an innovative treatment method known as dendritic cell therapy, medical professionals aimed to combat cancer cells through the patient’s immune mechanism.

The therapy involves extracting both the patient’s immune cells and cancer cells, collaborating with a drug manufacturer to develop a vaccine. This vaccine is then administered intradermally, representing a groundbreaking step in the fight against glioblastoma.

The success of this treatment marks a positive development in addressing complex cases of rare cancers, showcasing the potential of innovative medical approaches in the field of oncology.