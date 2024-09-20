Rare Eid video of SRK with sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan – watch

Mumbai: Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, the lesser-known sister of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, tends to stay out of the limelight, making only occasional appearances at family gatherings hosted by SRK and Gauri Khan.

Despite her low profile, fans are often curios to learn more about this private member of the Khan family.

SRK, Shehnaz’s Throwback Video

And now, a nostalgic throwback video from Eid 2013 has resurfaced on Instagram, featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Gauri Khan and their children, Suhana and Aryan. What grabbed our attention in the video is Shehnaz, who appears more healthy and vibrant in a pink outfit, posing for family pictures with her brother and other members.

Following the passing of their parents, Shehnaz experienced a challenging period, reportedly even suffered depression and Shah Rukh took on the responsibility of caring for her. Shehnaz now lives with her brother and his family in their luxurious Mumbai mansion, Mannat.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan was just 15 when his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, passed away from cancer, and at 26, he lost his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, to complications from diabetes.