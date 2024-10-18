Rare sand cat spotted in Saudi Arabia

A rare sand cat was recently spotted in the east of Arar in the Northern Borders region, Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) lens captured the sand cat in various wild locations.

The sand cat is a small, nocturnal animal that emerges after dark to search for food. It may travel 5 kilometers from its burrow, as some studies have indicated.

During the day, it takes refuge in burrows to avoid high temperatures and maintain hydration, and also inhabits sandy and stony desert areas with abundant plants.

According to SPA, the sand cat, once threatened by poaching and habitat destruction, is regaining its status through the establishment of nature reserves and environmental protection initiatives.

The Aman Environmental Association’s Director, Nasser Al-Majlad, highlighted the Northern Borders region’s diverse wildlife and plant abundance, which thrive in its varied terrain, including mountains, plateaus, plains, valleys, and ravines.

He said that the cat feeds on rodents, lizards, and snakes, hunts at night with full vision, and can survive without water, receiving all hydration from its prey.