Rare surgery at Gandhi Hospital ends woman’s 2 yr hypertension

Hyderabad: Doctors at Gandhi Hospital have successfully performed a complex laparoscopic surgery on a 27-year-old woman suffering from severe and persistent hypertension caused by a rare adrenal gland tumour, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

Lavanya, a resident of Chityala village in Makthal mandal of Narayanpet district, had been struggling with uncontrolled high blood pressure for nearly two years. Despite taking three different antihypertensive medications daily, her blood pressure remained elevated, and she frequently experienced health complications.

Her condition worsened recently, prompting her admission to Gandhi Hospital. After a detailed evaluation, doctors diagnosed her with pheochromocytoma, a rare tumour that develops in the adrenal glands situated above the kidneys.

Excessive secretion of adrenaline, other stress hormones

Doctors explained that the tumour triggers excessive secretion of adrenaline and other stress hormones, causing sudden spikes in blood pressure that can become life-threatening. The condition is considered extremely rare, affecting only two to eight people per million.

Doctors said surgical removal of the tumour posed significant challenges because patients with pheochromocytoma can experience extreme fluctuations in blood pressure during the procedure.

Blood pressure levels may surge beyond 300/180, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke and other complications. Conversely, immediately after tumour removal, blood pressure can drop sharply, requiring intensive monitoring and management.

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To minimise these risks, the medical team administered alpha-blockers and beta-blockers for several days before surgery to stabilise the patient’s blood pressure.

Four hour laproscopic surgery conducted

The four-hour laparoscopic surgery was performed on Wednesday under the leadership of Dr. Ravichander, Head of the Urology Department. The multidisciplinary team included specialists from the Endocrinology, Radiology and Anaesthesia departments, including Dr. Vijay Sekhar, Dr. Muralidhar and Dr. Srihari.

The tumour was successfully removed, and the patient’s blood pressure has since stabilised, doctors said. Lavanya is recovering well and is expected to lead a normal life without the severe hypertensive episodes that had troubled her for years.

Hospital officials noted that the surgery would typically cost up to Rs 5 lakh in a private healthcare facility but was provided free of charge at Gandhi Hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Vani congratulated the medical team for carrying out the rare and high-risk procedure successfully, highlighting the institution’s capability to handle complex cases through coordinated multidisciplinary care.