Rare video of SRK’s Mannat: Swimming pool, lavish cars & more

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, is renowned not only for his movies but also for his opulent abode, Mannat. This luxurious paradise is a million-dollar house and is nothing less than a magnificent palace, which consistently sparks discussions among fans and media.

Nestled in Mumbai’s Bandra, Mannat is a sea-facing mansion spanning 27 thousand square feet with six floors, boasting extravagant amenities such as a personal theatre, making it a truly grand residence.

And now, an unseen viral video capturing aerial shot of Mannat is going viral on Instagram providing a glimpse of SRK’s lavish Mumbai residence. The sneak peek shows the building, the stairway, the terrace, the swimming pool, and also inside of the Mannat gate where the SRK’s swanky automobiles have been parked.This whole video gave a glimpse of the lush greenery around the Mannat.

Let’s have a look at video below:

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Jawan and Dunki. He was last seen in Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone in the female lead role.