Mumbai: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has shared a heartwarming glimpse of his time with son Izhaan Mirza Malik, delighting fans with a rare father-son moment. The video, posted on Instagram, shows Shoaib reuniting with Izhaan in Dubai, where the duo enjoyed a fun-filled day together.

The clip captures the father and son playing football, with Shoaib stepping into the role of goalkeeper as Izhaan enthusiastically tried to score goals. The two were also seen enjoying a drive in a luxury sports car before heading out for dinner.

Sharing the video, Shoaib wrote, “The challenge is on as a professional footballer takes on a desi goalkeeper followed by a dinner.” The light-hearted post quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom were happy to see the duo spending quality time together.

The video has garnered significant attention as it marks one of Shoaib Malik’s rare public appearances with his son. It also comes at a time when the former Pakistan captain has been facing criticism on social media, with several users claiming that he has not been seen with Izhaan frequently, including during recent Eid celebrations.

Since marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed earlier this year, Shoaib has largely been based in Pakistan, leading to continued speculation and discussions about his relationship with his son.

Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza in a high-profile cross-border wedding in 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Izhaan, in 2018 before eventually parting ways after more than a decade together. Following their separation, Shoaib married Sana Javed.