When Shoaib Malik said, ‘I want my son to become Hafiz-e-Quran’

Hyderabad: Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza have been co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, ever since they parted ways. While seven-year-old Izhaan lives with his mother in Dubai, Shoaib frequently visits the city to spend time with his son.

Over the years, both Shoaib and Sania have often been asked whether they want Izhaan to follow in their footsteps by becoming either a cricketer or a tennis player. Amid this, an old interview of Shoaib Malik from nearly three years ago has resurfaced on social media and is once again going viral.

During the interview, Shoaib was asked whether he would ever force his son to become a cricketer. Responding to the question, he said, “Mein apne bete ko cricketer banne k liye kabhi force nahi karunga. Naahi cricketer mein use kisi bhi cheez k liye force nahi karunga. Haan lekin Quran Hifz karaana meri khwaaish hai. Mein yeh chahta hun ki pade woh aur sabki izzat kare. Bus yahi cheezein mein usse chahta hun uske alawa usko life mein kya karna hai kya banna hai woh sab uske upar hai.”

(“I will never force my son to become a cricketer. In fact, I won’t force him into anything at all. However, it is my wish and I want that he memorises the Quran. I want him to study well and respect everyone. These are the only things I expect from him. Apart from that, what he wants to do in life or what he wants to become is entirely his decision.”)

Shoaib Malik and Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

His statement reflected that while he hopes his son memorises the Quran, receives a good education, and grows up respecting others, he wants Izhaan to decide his own career path.

Interestingly, Sania Mirza has echoed similar sentiments in previous interviews. The tennis icon has said that she does not want to pressure her son into choosing either tennis or cricket and would rather let him pursue whatever he is passionate about.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in April 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018. The couple officially divorced in January 2024 through khula. Soon after, Shoaib married Pakistani actor Sana Javed, while Sania has remained focused on her professional commitments and raising Izhaan.