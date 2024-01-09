Rash driving case: Telangana HC orders Bodhan ex-MLA’s son to appear before cops

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered Raheel Amir, alias Sahil, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir, to appear before the Panjagutta police on January 17 and cooperate in the investigation.

The court also directed the Panjagutta police not to arrest Raheel in the case.

On Monday, Raheel had approached the high court urging it to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against him at the Panjagutta police station in a rash driving case. In his petition, Sahil, who is on the run and presently staying in Dubai, said that he was not the one who caused the road accident in the early hours of December 24, 2023.

The case was about a BMW car hitting the barricade at Begumpet opposite Praja Bhavan. Though there were no casualties and injuries to anyone, the case acquired importance after allegations of impersonation came to the fore. There were allegations that police were trying to implicate an unrelated individual in the case, in order to protect the politician’s son.

Subsequently, K Sreenivasa Reddy, Hyderabad commissioner of police, placed Punjagutta inspector Durga Rao under suspension for colluding with the accused in the case, and helping him escape from police station.

Refuting these allegations, Sahil, in his plea, said that a police head constable who saw the accident was the de facto complainant and, according to his report, the FIR was initially booked against one Abdul Asif as the accused.

“Though I was not shown as accused initially, police added me as accused number one in the case after the alleged confession of Abdul Asif before police. The statement given by an accused before police while being in their custody is not admissible under law,” Sahil stated in his petition.