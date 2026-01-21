Rashmi Group signs Rs 12.5 crore MoU with Telangana at WEF 2026

Hyderabad: Industrial conglomerate Rashmi Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government on Wednesday, January 21, for an investment of Rs 12,500 crore, with the potential to generate 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Rashmi Group promoter Sajjan Kumar Patwari and director Sanjib Kumar Patwari met the Telangana delegation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland and expressed readiness to set up a steel plant in the state.

Established in 1966, the group exports its products to over 40 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North and South America.

The company is globally recognised for its ductile iron (DI) pipes used in water supply and sanitation projects, a press release said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu for securing the investment.

The two sides also exchanged views on potential partnerships, particularly in areas such as green manufacturing and the circular economy.

Also Read Telangana racks up Rs 11,500 crore investments on 2nd day of WEF 2026

The company expressed interest in collaborating with the Telangana government on energy-efficient steel-making and other initiatives aligned with the state’s sustainability goals, the release said.

Meanwhile, AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said it will invest a significant amount to expand its existing facility in Telangana.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Telangana delegation, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, with John Blood, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of AB InBev, on the sidelines of WEF 2026 in Davos on Tuesday, January 20.

AB InBev, which operates two manufacturing plants in Telangana and employs about 600 people, has an operational presence in over 50 countries, it added.

Expressing satisfaction over the proposed investment, the chief minister said revenue generation and capacity building are key to the state’s roadmap to becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 under the government’s Telangana Rising 2047 vision.