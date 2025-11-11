Hyderabad: For months, fans have been eagerly following the love story of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The couple, who first shared screen space in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), has often been in the news for their rumored relationship. Their teams and several media reports also confirmed their engagement that took place in Hyderabad after Dussehra this year.

Latest updates have it that they are planning a wedding soon and it will take place in Udaipur.

Fans Await Official Announcement

According to latest reports, Vijay and Rashmika are expected to appear together at the success meet of The Girlfriend, Rashmika’s latest Telugu release. The film is performing well at the box office. Speculation is rife that the stars might make their relationship official during the event and might also announce their wedding. Until then, their love story continues to keep audiences curious and excited.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement

Vijay and Rashmika got engaged privately on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s home in Hyderabad. Only close friends and family attended the intimate event. Although the stars have not officially announced it, Rashmika dropped strong hints during promotions for her Bollywood film Thamma.

When asked about her engagement, she smiled and said, “Everyone is aware about it,” sparking excitement among fans. Around the same time, Rashmika was seen wearing a diamond ring in a video, while Vijay was spotted with a similar ring during a temple visit, adding fuel to the rumors.

The couple is reportedly planning a grand yet private wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26, 2026. Sources close to the duo revealed that the celebrations will include both South Indian and Rajasthani traditions, blending their cultural roots beautifully. Preparations for the event are said to be underway, with both families actively involved.