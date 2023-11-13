Rashmika at Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyd home on Diwali – Photos

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has been in the headlines for a long time now as she has honing her acting skills day by day and managing to impress audiences on the box office. The actress has made her foray into Bollywood too and will be next seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about Rashmika’s personal life, fans are eagerly waiting to see her married and there are rumours that she is dating popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. She has been linked to Vijay Deverakonda for years now and reports of their marriage were doing rounds for a while.

The dating rumours of Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have ignited again after pictures of Diwali celebrations of both the actors went viral. As both the actors keep their fans updated and informed about their moments, they shared the Diwali pictures on Instagram.

On November 12, Vijay Deverakonda shared a series of pictures of him celebrating Diwali with his parents, his brother Anand and their pet dog. He captioned the photo, “Happy Diwali my loves.”

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram page to share a solo photo of herself clad in a saree with same caption and same background. She wrote, “Happy Diwali my loves.”

Netizens and fans of both the actors are of the opinion that both the actors celebrated Diwali at Vijay Deverakonda’s home in Hyderabad. One user wrote, “Make it official alreadyy :).”

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in ‘ Family Star’ while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘ Animal’.